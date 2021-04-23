Delhi: 25 'sickest' patients die, 60 critical at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, low pressure oxygen suspected

Image Source : PTI Delhi: 25 'sickest' patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to low pressure oxygen

At least 25 'sickest' patients died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, news agency PTI reported while quoting sources. It added that low pressure oxygen was likely the cause behind the deaths.

"Oxygen stock will last another 2 hours, ventilators and BiPAP machines not working effectively," Sir Ganga Ram Hospital director medical told PTI.

The official told PTI that lives of another 60 'sickest' patients at risk, adding that "major crisis is likely".

The official said that hospital is resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and emergency department.

READ MORE: COVID-19: India to airlift oxygen generation plants, containers from Germany

READ MORE: Tata Group to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen amid spike in COVID cases

Latest India News