COVID 19: India to airlift oxygen generation plants, containers from Germany

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid across the country, India will be importing oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany to cater to the shortage.

Government sources said that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany. These will be deployed in static hospitals and provide adequate oxygen to the needy.

Further, sources said that India is procuring a large number of oxygen containers for an adequate supply of oxygen in Delhi and other states.

IANS was first to report that India is deliberating on importing oxygen containers and equipment from foreign-friendly nations to meet the crisis the country is facing after the second wave of Covid-19 hit severely.

The government planned to assign the Indian Air Force to airlift in oxygen containers and equipment from friendly nations.

The problem India, in importing oxygen, facing is transportation due to an acute deficiency of containers to carry. The government is in talks with all the stakeholders to get the containers.

The government had roped in the air force to airlift oxygen cylinders, regulators, and essential medicines as the national capital region face shortage of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

The IAF started airlifting personnel, doctors, and nursing staff to help the government battle the pandemic.

So far IAF has airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag, and Bengaluru for setting up a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Covid hospital in Delhi. The force had also airlifted oxygen containers of DRDO from Bengaluru for Covid centers at Delhi.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed all the defense establishments to set up more Covid-19 hospitals, use emergency powers and bring in retired personnel to tackle the crisis.

