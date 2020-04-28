India will be 100 per cent coronavirus free by July 25: Singapore University report

Image Source : AP India will be 100 per cent coronavirus free by July 25, 2020, predicts Singapore University

Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers in a report has said that said India will be 100 per cent coronavirus free by July 25, 2020 i.e. by this the Artificial Intelligence-Driven data analysis method, the report has said that 97 per cent of coronavirus cases from India will eradicate by May 22, 99 per cent by June 1 and by July 25, the country will be 100 per cent free from coronavirus.

The report has also predicted till when the world and other countries will be free from coronavirus including United States, France, Italy, Spain, UK others where coronavirus has created a havoc. According to the Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers, America will be free from coronavirus by August 27 while the virus will be completely eradicated from the world by December 9, 2020.

As per Singapore University report, 97 per cent of coronavirus cases will end by May 30, 99 per cent by June 17 and 100 per cent by December 9, 2020.

In France, 97 per cent coronavirus cases will end by May 6, 99 per cent by May 18 and 100 per cent by August 5. In Italy, 97 per cent by May 8, 99 per cent by May 21 and 100 per cent by August 25.

Meanwhile, Spain could see 97 per cent drop in coronavirus cases by May 4, 99 per cent by May 16 and 100 per cent by August 7. In UK, 97 per cent by May 16, 99 per cent by May 27 and 100 per cent by August 14.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 29,000-mark; 934 deaths. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Home stay, Hydroxychloroquine and Aarogya Setu: New guidelines for mild symptoms of coronavirus issued

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage