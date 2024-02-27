Sidhu Moosewala's parents to welcome a baby soon, mother Charan Kaur pregnant

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sidhu Moosewala with his parents.

The family of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, is preparing to welcome a new member soon as Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant, confirmed family sources. Moosewala, who contested the Punjab Assembly elections unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was tragically murdered on May 29 of the same year.

Awaited arrival

While the family has yet to issue an official statement regarding the impending arrival, sources close to them have affirmed the anticipation of the imminent delivery.

Political rumblings

Amidst rumours suggesting Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, might enter politics and contest from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, he has remained non-committal, emphasising that his entry into politics wouldn't alter their situation.

Activism and support

Charan Kaur, Moosewala’s mother, has actively voiced support for farmers' protests, advocating for justice for Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer killed at the Khanauri border. She has utilised social media platforms to amplify her messages, sharing photos of Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Shubhkaran Singh.

