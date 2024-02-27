Hoax bomb threat targets Delhi-Kolkata flight at IGI airport, echoes previous incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Air passengers at the T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

Security personnel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were on high alert on Tuesday following a bomb threat call concerning a Delhi-Kolkata flight. According to Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the call was received around 5:15 a.m. However, subsequent investigation revealed it to be a false alarm.

Despite the call's hoax nature, airport authorities ensured all necessary security protocols were enacted to safeguard passengers.

In response to the incident, authorities have initiated a probe, registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This recent incident follows a pattern of hoax calls targeting the airport. Just days prior, a 20-year-old individual was apprehended for falsely reporting a bomb at the airport, allegedly seeking attention. Additionally, a 38-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in February for making a similar threat regarding the IGI Airport.

In a previous incident on January 24, a SpiceJet flight was subject to a bomb threat call, resulting in a full-scale emergency response. However, subsequent investigations confirmed the call to be a hoax.

Despite these incidents, airport officials have emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols, ensuring passengers' security remains paramount.

