Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, dies at 94

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Burke

Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 94. Samajwadi Party had also fielded a candidate from Sambhal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He has been MP 5 times. On February 21, SP President Akhilesh Yadav also went to the private hospital in Moradabad to inquire about the condition of the MP. The SP MP was undergoing treatment in Moradabad for the last one month. Akhilesh Yadav also condoled his death and said, "The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad."

The controversial leader has always been in the news for his statements. Barq has accused the Centre of indulging in "propaganda" over Covid and suggested that the BJP is using "political corona" to stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Barq has also said that gangster Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 'did not get' justice after they were killed.