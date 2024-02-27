Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, dies at 94

Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party's MP from Sambhal, dies at 94

In the 2019 elections, when SP and BSP had allied, Barq won the highest margin of votes from Sambhal seat of UP.

Reported By : Shoaib Raza Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Lucknow
Updated on: February 27, 2024 10:43 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Burke
Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party leader Shafiqur Rahman Burke

Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 94. Samajwadi Party had also fielded a candidate from Sambhal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He has been MP 5 times. On February 21, SP President Akhilesh Yadav also went to the private hospital in Moradabad to inquire about the condition of the MP. The SP MP was  undergoing treatment in Moradabad for the last one month. Akhilesh Yadav also condoled his death and said, "The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Mr. Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad."

The controversial leader has always been in the news for his statements. Barq has accused the Centre of indulging in "propaganda" over Covid and suggested that the BJP is using "political corona" to stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Barq has also said that gangster Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 'did not get' justice after they were killed. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement