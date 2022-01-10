'Immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet': NCW to Twitter India after actor's comments on Saina Nehwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES The NCW also had written to DGP Maharashtra 'to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR', and demanded an FIR to be registered against the actor.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote to Twitter on actor Siddharth's tweet for his reply to a tweet of badminton player and BJP leader Saina Nehwal. The ace player's tweet was in reference to PM Narendra Modi's convoy's security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5.

The NCW demanded that Twitter India should immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet, and said the tweet was "misogynist and outrageous."

The actor, meanwhile, had posted another tweet clarifying his remarks that triggered a backlash on social media. “COCK & BULL. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said, or insinuated. Period,” he had tweeted.

As news of PM's security breach surfaced, Nehwal tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Some protesters blocked a route and forced Modi's convoy to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover. After the PM's rally in the region was cancelled due to the lapse in security, a huge row has stirred up.

