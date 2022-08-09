Shrikant Tyagi, who abused woman at Noida society, arrested from Meerut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shrikant Tyagi

Shrikant Tyagi news: Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi was on Tuesday arrested from Meerut in Noida abuse case. The Noida Police had on Saturday detained four close associates and impounded two vehicles of an absconding politician accused of assaulting a woman and have lodged another FIR against him. On Monday a bulldozer was also used to remove encroachment done by Tyagi.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

The woman objected to plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

'Not ours'

The action comes even as BJP continued to distance itself from Shrikant Tyagi, who identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma who visited the soceity on Saturday had assured the residents that strict action would be taken against the absconding leader. He also clarrified that Tyagi had nothing to do with the BJP. "I have come here on the direction of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. I also want to make this clear that Shrikant Tyagi doesn't belong to BJP," he had said.

Impounded cars

The Noida police cars belonging to Tygai. One of such cars had the logo of the Secretariat. "A Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the UP government on it but in violation of rules and for misuse of government symbol, a separate FIR has been lodged," the additional DCP further said. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY had also said that the Noida administration will attach Tyagi's property.

