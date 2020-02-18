Tuesday, February 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Shocked to hear about Tapas Paul's demise: Mamata Banerjee

Shocked to hear about Tapas Paul's demise: Mamata Banerjee

Describing Tapas Paul as a superstar of Bengali cinema, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was "saddened and shocked" to hear about his demise.

IANS IANS
Kolkata Published on: February 18, 2020 12:58 IST
Shocked to hear about Tapas Paul's demise: Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : FILE

Shocked to hear about Tapas Paul's demise: Mamata Banerjee

 Describing Tapas Paul as a superstar of Bengali cinema, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was "saddened and shocked" to hear about his demise."He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family," said Banerjee in a condolences message on Twitter, recalling his role as a two-term Lok Sabha member and two-term state legislator.
 
"Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & his many fans," she said.
 
The 61-year-old actor-politician died in a Mumbai hospital early on Tuesday.
 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News