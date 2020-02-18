Nitish pleaded but Patna University not granted Central University status yet: Prashant Kishor

Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking him why the Patna University has not been declared as a central university despite him requesting the Centre. Kishor in a presser spoke extensively about the road ahead for Bihar's development while targeting policies of Nitish Kumar saying development has taken place in Bihar but was this enough to take the state forward.

Kishor questioned Nitish Kumar's decision of continuing being in alliance with the BJP just to get a couple of more seats asking what did the state got after aligning with the Centre.

Kishor laid out his vision for 'Naya Bihar' saying "we want a leader who is capable of, who can firmly say what Bihar wants, Kishor said."

Showing his disagreement on JDU-BJP alliance, Kishor said Gandhi and Godse can't go together.

On his expulsion from the JD(U), Kishor said, "Nitish Kumar saw me as a son and I always saw him as a father. It is Nitish Kumar's prerogative to take me into the party or expel me, I will always respect him."

'Baat Bihar Ki'

Kishor in the presser said, "I am starting a program called 'Baat Bihar ki' from 20th February, to work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country."

"Bihar stands at 22nd position on development index. We need to bring it to the Top 10. That would require almost eight times increase in people's income. What roadmap Nitish has for that? Bihar needs more."

