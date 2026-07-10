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Trump says US and Iran have agreed for talks, but states ceasefire is over

Edited By: Aalok Sensharma
Published: ,Updated:

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has agreed to hold talks with Tehran following a request by the Iranians. However, he noted that the ceasefire with Iran is over.

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One.
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Air Force One. Image Source : AP
Washington:

The United States (US) have agreed for talks with Iran following a request by the latter after tensions once again escalated in the Middle East following the back-and-forth attacks by the two sides over strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, said President Donald Trump on Friday.

However, the 80-year-old Republican leader stated that the ceasefire with the Islamic Republic stands over.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks”," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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