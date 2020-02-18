Prashant Kishor gives call for 'Naya Bihar' asks Nitish how long Biharis will work in Gujarat?

Political strategist Prashant Kishor today set the political discourse rolling in Bihar by attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's policies and his alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Making development his foremost plank, Kishor targeted Nitish for not doing enough when it came to issues like - road and transport, electricity, education and healthcare.

"Nitish Kumar ney development kiya, par kya woh kafi hai?" Kishor asked in a press conference in Patna. "Nitish ji, whom I have worked with, has made schools in his tenure but is he providing quality education? He provided electricity to every house but Bihar's electricity consumption per household, when compared with other states, is at the bottom," Kishor said while giving a call for "Naya Bihar."

"People from Bihar go to Gujarat to find work. Now people are asking why can't we have industries in our state. Why can't people from Gujarat come and work in Bihar?"

"Bihar needs a strong alternative. We can not sit on our past laurels. There was no health facility in Lalu Prasad's tenure, but how long Nitish Kumar can say that I have opened hospitals?"

"Despite everything, people from Bihar have to go to Delhi for medical emergencies. Why can't Bihar provide them facilities that they get in Delhi or Bombay," Prashant Kishor asked?

Prashant Kishor was expelled by Nitish Kumar's JDU after he openly voiced his dissent against his party chief for siding with the BJP on CAA, NRC and NPR.

Kishor, whose agency I-PAC helped Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP regain power for the third time in Delhi Assembly Elections, announced that he was in Bihar to create awareness. Kishor announced that he wants to see Bihar in India's Top 10 developed states.

'Baat Bihar Ki'

"I am starting a program called 'Baat Bihar ki' from 20th February, to work towards making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country," Kishor announced.

"Bihar stands at 22nd position on development index. We need to bring it to the Top 10. That would require almost eight times increase in people's income. What roadmap Nitish has for that? Bihar needs more."

Bihar mangey more: Kishor says will add 10 lakh youth in his team for Naya Bihar

Kishor said that he would form a team of 10 lakh people who would be willing to work for the state's development. I will visit every block in all the districts and seek help, Kishor said laying out his political vision in the state.

Asked if he would want Nitish Kumar back in the fold, Kishor said I will be open to anyone who his willing to work for the development of Bihar. 'Naya Bihar' needs to take giant strides.

"Nitish ji built roads but how many people are using it," Kishor asked.

"Bihar continues to lie at the bottom of poverty index and people should ask for it," Kishor said in a jam-packed press conference.

"Hum woh neta chahte hain jo sashakt ho, jo Bihar ke liye apni baat kehne mein kisi ka pichhlaggu na bane," Kishor said in a direct dig at Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP.

Nitish has changed. "Bihar Chief Minister once stopped Modi Ji from visiting the state. Today he has aligned with the BJP. I have immense respect for Nitish Ji but Bihar now needs a strong leader," Kishor said.

JDU reaction to Prashant Kishor call for Naya Bihar: "He has lost it"

The ruling JDU in Bihar did not waste a minute to respond to Prashant Kishor open attack against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Prashant Kishor has lost it," JDU's Ajay Alok told ANI.

"He has no understanding of the complexities of Bihar. He has no idea that bike sales in Bihar is more than any other state in the country. His figures are mere assumptions. Let him reach out to people. He is mentally unwell," Ajay Alok said.