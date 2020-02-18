Image Source : Prashant Kishor is mentally unwell, says JDU's Ajay Alok

Respond to poll strategist Prashant Kishor open attack against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JDU leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday said that "Prashant Kishor has lost his mental stability." Prashant Kishor, who was recently expelled from Nitish Kumar's JDU for openly opposing CAA and NRC, is set to launch a campaign titled 'Baat Bihar Ki' that will begin on February 20 and reach out to people "who believe in need for a new leadership for Bihar".

"He has no understanding of the complexities of Bihar. He has no idea that bike sales in Bihar is more than any other state in the country. His figures are mere assumptions. Let him reach out to people," Ajay Alok told news agency ANI.

"Someone talks like this when they are mentally unstable. On one hand, he says that Nitish Kumar is like my father, on the other hand, he digs out the flaws of the same person which are not true," he added.

Prashant Kishor questioned the Nitish Kumar government's development model, even as he sneered at the chief minister for making ideological compromises to stay in an alliance with the BJP.

Kishor, who has been vocal about his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Kumar needs to spell out whether he is with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi or those who support Nathu Ram Godse.

"Nitish-ji has always said that he cannot leave the ideals of Gandhi, JP and Lohiya... At the same time, how can he be with the people who support the ideology of Godse. Both cannot go together. If you want to stay with the BJP, I don't have any problem with it but you cannot be on both sides," he said.

"There has been a lot of discussion between me and Nitish-ji on this. He has his thought process and I have mine. There have been differences between him and me that the ideologies of Godse and Gandhi cannot stand together. As the leader of the party you have to say which side you are on," he added.

In a direct assault on Kumar's model of governance, Kishor said Bihar was the poorest state in 2005 and continues to be so.

"There has been development in Bihar during the last 15 years, but the pace has not been as it should have," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

