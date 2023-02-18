President Droupadi Murmu attends mega Mahashivratri event with Sadhguru Vasudev in Coimbatore I SEE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : ISHA FOUNDATION President Droupadi Murmu with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder-of Isha Foundation at the mega Shivratri event on Saturday.

Shivratri Celebrations: President Droupadi Murmu took part in Mahashivratri 2023 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Saturday. During the mega event, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder-of Isha Foundation, Governor of Tamil Nadu Ravindra Narayana Ravi and IT minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj were also present.

While speaking at the event which was attended by tens of thousands of devotees, President Murmu said, “I feel especially blessed today. I feel blessed to be here on the holy occasion of Mahashivaratri in the presence of Adiyogi.”

Earlier, the President participated in the Pancha Bhutha Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at Dhyanalinga, a powerful and unique energy form consecrated as a doorway to liberation. The President also lit the Mahayoga Yagna at Adiyogi to symbolize the spread of Yoga throughout the world.

Terming Lord Shiva as a “deity for all,” and the night of Mahashivaratri as marking “the end of the darkness of ignorance”, the President added that “for those in search of higher ideals of life, today is an especially significant occasion.” She said, “the need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony with Mother Nature and all its dear children was never felt so pressing as it does today.”

Sadhguru underlines the importance of Yoga

Underlining the importance of bringing physical and mental stability to individual human beings, Sadhguru said that the Mahayoga Yagna is a symbol of Isha’s commitment to offering tools and technologies of well-being to Humanity. “In the next 24 months, we are committed to bringing a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the well-being of humanity,” Sadhguru added.

Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, singer Ram Miriyala, playback singer Velmurugan, Mangli, Kutle Khan, and Bengali folk singer Ananya Chakraborty performed during the spiritual event.

