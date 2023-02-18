Ujjain witnesses mega laser show, bursting of firecrackers, music on Mahashivratri I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHOUHANSHIVRAJ Ujjain witnesses laser show, bursting of firecrackers and music at the 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam 2023

Ujjain Mahashivratri: As the country celebrated Mahashivratri on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain witnessed a colourful night as more than 21 lakh earthen lamps lit along with the mesmerising laser show.

The historical event witnessed lakhs of earthen pots being lit under the 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam-2023' programme. During the event, devotees relished laser show, firecrackers and music on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

"The splendour and beauty of Ujjayini illuminated by the light of innumerable rays is indescribable. The blessings of Mahakal Maharaj are showering here. Every corner of Sanatan culture is getting illuminated with the pleasing light of lakhs of lamps. #MahaShivaratri," CM Chouhan said in a tweet on Saturday.

Guinness world record

It is worth mentioning last year, more than 11 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ujjain. Earlier last week, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state aimed at setting a Guinness world record by lighting 21 lakh lamps.

After the lighting of 11,71,078 diyas in Ujjain on Mahashivratri last year, 15.76 lakh lamps were lit in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Diwali in 2022 to set a world record. The entire programme in Ujjain on Mahashivratri this time was based on the "zero waste" principle, the officials said. More than 20,000 volunteers participated in this programme.

