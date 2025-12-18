Kejriwal credits CM Mann's governance for AAP's success in Punjab local body polls: 'Pro-incumbency' CM Bhagwant Mann said AAP’s roots were growing across the country, as the party has performed exceptionally well in local body polls in several states. He rebuked the Opposition’s allegations of malpractice.

Chandigarh:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday attributed the party’s success in the Punjab local body polls to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling it a “public stamp” on his good governance. He said there was a wave in favour of the government in Punjab, as CM Mann has done tremendous work for the people. Kejriwal said there was pro-incumbency in Punjab.

"The results of Block Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections indicate that Aam Aadmi Party has swept the elections with around 70% seats. This is a huge thing," he said.

The AAP supremo said the houses of drug peddlers were razed by bulldozer in Punjab by the Mann government. He said people were getting jobs and healthcare infrastructure was being made strong in Punjab.

“58,000 youth have been given govt jobs in the state. Around 1000 Mohalla Clinics are operating across the state today. People are very happy with this facility. From January, every household will get Rs 10 lakhs insurance,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the polls were conducted in a free and fair manner and the entire exercise was recorded in CCTV.

Mann hails AAP's growing footprints

CM Bhagwant Mann said AAP’s roots were growing across the country, as the party has performed exceptionally well in local body polls in several states. He rebuked the Opposition’s allegations of malpractice.

According to results available so far, the AAP has taken a commanding lead in both Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Final results are expected to be out soon. Polling was held on December 14 to elect members for 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis.