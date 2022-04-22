Samajwadi family feud 2.0? Miffed Shivpal meets Azam in jail, takes swipe at Akhilesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From left) Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan

Highlights Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Singh Yadav met Azam Khan in Sitapur jail

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour

On speculation about joining BJP, Shivpal Yadav said: "He will let others know when the time comes"

All is not well between Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Singh Yadav and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav. Shivpal on Friday targeted Akhilesh in the Azam Khan case and said it is unfortunate that Samajwadi Party is neither fighting nor helping its senior-most leader and founding member Azam Khan. Shivpal Yadav assured to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon regarding Khan's matter.

Shivpal met Azam in jail

Shivpal Yadav met detained SP MLA and former minister Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail on Friday morning. According to sources, the meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour. Talking to reporters outside Sitapur Jail, Shivpal said Azam Khan is the founding member of Samajwadi Party, alslo the senior most and 10-time MLA in UP Legislative Assembly. He has been a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Shivpal said his party has not helped a person of such a tall stature. He said the issue of Azam Khan should be raised in Lok Sabha under the leadership of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), who has good relations with Prime Minister. When asked whether Khan is with him or Akhilesh, Shivpal said that they are standing by each other. On the question of the strategy ahead, he said they should wait for that moment.

"I will meet Yogi with Azam Khan's issue"

Shivpal said, "After leaving here, I will take time from the Chief Minister and will keep Azam Khan's point in front of him. If he is a saint at heart, then he will definitely understand his condition." Azam Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail for more than 2 years and Akhilesh Yadav did not, even for once, met him. It is discussed that Azam Khan camp is upset that Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party neglected him and did not help get out of the situation.

"...then throw me out of the legislature party immediately Akhilesh"

Earlier, expressing strong objection to Akhilesh Yadav's remark "Samajwadi Party will not meet BJP", Shivpal Yadav termed it as "irresponsible" statement and said that "if they think so, then throw me out of the legislature party immediately".

"When time comes, I will tell about my decision"

Senior leader Shivpal, who formed Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) party after a rift with his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, recently contested the assembly elections on the Samajwadi Party's cycle symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar assembly and won. When asked about him joining BJP, Shivpal said that no decision has been taken on this matter yet, but when the right time will come, he will definitely tell everyone about it.

