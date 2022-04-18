SC stays Allahabad HC order allowing taking over of land allotted to university run by Azam Khan's trust

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order which allowed the taking over of the land allotted to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust headed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar also issued notice on a plea filed by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar Trust challenging the Allahabad High Court order. The top court will hear the matter again in August.

The Allahabad High Court had in September last year dismissed a petition against proceedings to take over the land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Government for nonadherence to certain conditions on which the land for the institution was granted to a trust in 2005.

The petition was filed by Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust seeking the quashing of a report submitted by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in March 2020 on the constructions over the land as well as the order dated January 16, 2021 by the Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rampur for vesting of the land in the state.

Azam Khan, who is considered to be the Muslim face of the Samajwadi Party, is currently lodged at Sitapur district jail.

