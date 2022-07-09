Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Raut takes dig at Eknath Shinde's Delhi visit, says CM's taking orders from BJP high-command

The newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi. This is the first visit of Shinde to the national capital as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Shinde and Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a dig at Shinde's visit to the national capital. Raut said, "Shinde is in Delhi to take orders from the BJP high command." "With the dagger in the back of Shiv Sena, these people are calling themselves to be the real Shiv Sena but there is only one real Shiv Sena and that is Uddhav Thackeray and his supporters," he added.

Raut, who has been the target of the rebel Shiv Sena legislators said "the Eknath Shinde faction gave 10 reasons to leave the Uddhav Thackeray but the real reason is ED, money and greed."

He noted, "the entire country is with Uddhav, there were tears in the eyes of women when he left his official bungalow and these traitors (in an apparent reference to Eknath Shinde faction) will be swept away in these tears". "Political careers of these leaders will become history," he added.

BJP JP Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with Shinde and Fadnavis on cabinet expansion and the formula for dividing cabinet berths between BJP and Shiv Sena. The meeting which lasted about 40 minutes took place at the residence of Nadda in the national capital. The BJP has in initial talks offered 11 ministerial posts to the Shinde faction and has suggested that 29 ministers would be from the party.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction is in favour of keeping the Home Department with the Chief Minister. However, no official information has been given on this matter yet. With the buzz of the Maharashtra cabinet being expanded in two phases doing rounds, the meeting is significant amid the likelihood of the expansion taking place before the presidential election on July 18.

Shinde took oath as Chief Minister and Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister of the new government on June 30 after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned following a revolt in his party. Shinde won the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House on July 4. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

