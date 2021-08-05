'China a role model nation for you': Netizens hammer Shashi Tharoor for his bronze medal tweet

Follow us on Image Source : @SHASHI THAROOR Shashi Tharoor questions celebrating Indian athletes winning bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics.

As Indian athletes are making the country proud in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021 by winning medals, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has questioned the celebration over 'occasional bronze' medals at the Olympics.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, "As we in India celebrate the occasional bronze medal at the Olympics, look at the Chinese ultranationalists denouncing their athletes for winning silvers!"

However, Tharoor's tweet on India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics did not go well with netizens who hammered down the politician for his remarks.

A user named Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai wrote on Twitter, "This is by far the most bizarre & misplaced statement; Indian athletes have fought COVID19 & still done well, they deserve praise & encouragement; please delete your tweet."

While another user said, "If celebrating the occasional bronze medal is your problem, try to reveal the contents of MoU signed between China and the pariwar, we will celebrate for eternity..."

"Mr. Tharoor China may be role model for the people like you. But India as a whole would never like to emulate them. We will welcome our bronze, silver, and non-medalist and encourage them till they don't turn world champions. We are democratic & not automatic," said another Twitter user Abhishek Dubey.

Indian athletes on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics made the nation proud when the Men's Hockey Team ended 41-year medal drought with historic Bronze while Ravi Dahiya took home a silver medal in freestyle wrestling.

