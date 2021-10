Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Shashi Tharoor appointed as chairman of Parliamentary Committee on IT again amid BJP's reservations

Senior Congress leader and three-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor has been appointed the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology again on Saturday, despite BJP MPs demand for his removal.

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor asks for immediate change of leadership in Congress

Latest India News