Shashi Tharoor asks for immediate change of leadership in Congress

Senior Congress leader and Three-time Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said there should be new leadership of the Congress party.

"None has spoken a word against Sonia Gandhi, but she herself is saying she wishes to step down and hence a new leadership should take over quickly.

"If Rahul Gandhi wishes to take over, it should happen quickly," said Tharoor to the media as he arrived near Ernakulam on a day that saw the party's Punjab unit implode.

He said if Congress has to come back, things should fall in place quickly and should get ready to face the elections and for that, it should happen now. Incidentally, by now various feeder organizations of the Congress party have been firmly demanding that Rahul Gandhi should take over as the new president.

Tharoor was part of the Group of 23 Congress leaders, who last year wrote a letter to Sonia asking for sweeping changes in the party.

