May he work more successfully to ensure 'vikas' actually dawns in country: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's B'Day

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday wished a happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also took a swipe at him saying, may he be able to work more successfully in the next two years to ensure that 'vikas' actually dawns in the country.

Tharoor's remarks came as Congress said that the day is being observed as "unemployment day", "anti-farmer day" and "high prices day".

"Wishing @NarendraModi ji happy birthday & many healthy years in the service of the nation. May he be able to work more successfully in the next two, to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country and is truly 'sab ka' & 'sab ka saath'!" Tharoor tweeted.

"May he create work for the Indian people too," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

In another tweet, Tharoor said more than 10,60,139 posts of teachers and 1,07,000 posts in the Indian Army are vacant, but unemployment is at the highest level ever recorded.

"Let's hold this callous & inept government accountable for its unsympathetic deeds!" Tharoor said using the hashtag 'NationalUnemploymentDay'.

His All India India Professional Congress colleague Salman Anees Soz also had a birthday wish for Modi that came with a sharp dig.

"On his birthday, I wish PM @narendramodi all the best in finding a way out of the multiple crises that have resulted from his politics & governance," Soz said.

"He (Modi) must pay attention to high youth unemployment. He was employed so that National Unemployment Day wouldn't trend on his birthday," the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Modi turned 71 on Friday and birthday greetings poured in from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and various leaders across parties while BJP leaders hailed his leadership.

