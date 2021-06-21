Anti-BJP alliance in making? NCP chief Sharad Pawar to host Rashtra Manch meet in Delhi tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor a day ahead of Rashtra Manch meeting.

A meeting of the Rashtra Manch will take place at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence at 4 pm in Delhi tomorrow, June 22. The meeting has been called to discuss the current economic and political situation of the country. The meeting will be attended by leaders of 15 political parties.

NCP leader Majeed Menon, Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari and other opposition leaders are likely to participate in the meeting. However, Congress leaders Manish Tiwari and Shatrughan Sinha, also part of the forum, are unlikely to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar in Delhi today.

The Rashtra Manch, a political action group, was launched by former BJP leaders and Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha in 2018. The duo had planned to present before people the major challenges faced by the nation. Both leaders were in the BJP at that time.

The meeting at Pawar's residence of the forum wherein leaders from major opposition parties will be meeting has triggered speculations about whether the NCP supremo is trying to galvanize the entire opposition before the 2024 general elections.

