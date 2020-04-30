Shamli now has only 1 coronavirus active case after 3 recover; Uttar Pradesh toll at 2,134

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus test kit as the deadly virus grips the world.

Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district near Muzaffarnagr now has only 1 active coronavirus case after 3 more COVID-19 patients recovered on Wednesday, an official informed on Thursday. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told reporters that the second samples of the three patients came negative. There were a total of 17 coronavirus infections and now there is only one active case. She said there were four hotspots in the district.

Uttar Pradesh confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday stand at 2,134 including 39 deaths while 510 recovered, according to health ministry's data released today.

With 1,718 new cases and 67 new fatalities in 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 33,050 on Thursday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total cases, 23,651 are active, 8,324 people have recovered, and 1,074 people have succumbed to the disease. The total tally includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 9,915, with 432 deaths, however, 1,593 people also recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat was the next which reported 4,082 cases so far followed by Delhi which has reported 3439 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,438), Tamil Nadu (2,162) and Uttar Pradesh (2,134). Maharashtra recorded 432 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The western state is followed by Gujarat at 197 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 129 and Delhi at 56 deaths.

