HOPE! Hyderabad kid becomes India's youngest to beat COVID-19

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV A total of 35 people were discharged from a Hyderabad hospital after being recovered from coronavirus.

A Hyderabad kid has become India's youngest to beat coronavirus, emerging as a hope for many amid COVID-19 scare that has gripped the world. The kid was diagnosed with coronavirus when he was just 20-day old but has come out as a winner after defeating the deadly virus. The kid is now 45-day old. In an all, a total of 35 coronavirus patients including 13 children on Wednesday were discharged from Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. Among 13 children who have been discharged also include the youngest kid who has now defeated coronavirus.

The kid had contracted coronavirus from his father when he was just 20-day old. The victim was the youngest to be diagnosed with COVID-19 at that time. Overall, Telangana has over 1,016 coronavirus confirmed cases out of which 582 are admitted in hospitals while 409 have recovered. However, 25 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state so far.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Bihar: 37 new COVID-19 positive cases reported; 403 under treatment

ASLO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 33,000-mark; 1,074 deaths. Check state-wise list​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage