Coronavirus cases in India cross 33,000-mark; 1,074 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to receive free food items during lockdown in India.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 33,050 including 1,074 deaths and 8,325 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. On Wednesday, confirmed cases in India surged 31,787 while death toll rose to 1,008. Of the total figure, about 7,797 people were either cured or migrated. At least 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours till Wendesday. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat was second with 3,774 confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to announce a stimulus package for the industry hit by a lockdown of more than a month when economic activity has ground to a halt is expected to be announced soon. The package has been in the works for a while and top government officials have indicated that rather than one big package, the government is rolling out packages specifically targeted at important constituencies.

Acuite Ratings estimates that the government should opt for a stimulus package of Rs 11.2 lakh crore ($150 billion), the economic loss that is already set to be recorded for the current lockdown period and that will tantamount to 4.8 per cent of FY20 GDP.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 38 29 1 Bihar 392 65 2 Chandigarh 56 17 0 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 Delhi 3439 1092 56 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4082 527 197 Haryana 310 209 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8 Jharkhand 107 19 3 Karnataka 535 216 21 Kerala 495 369 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2561 461 129 Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 125 39 1 Puducherry 8 3 0 Punjab 357 90 19 Rajasthan 2438 768 51 Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 Telengana 1012 367 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 55 36 0 Uttar Pradesh 2134 510 39 West Bengal 758 124 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 33050* 8325 1074

