Coronavirus cases in India cross 33,000-mark; 1,074 deaths. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 33,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 33,050 including 1,074 deaths and 8,325 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. On Wednesday, confirmed cases in India surged 31,787 while death toll rose to 1,008. Of the total figure, about 7,797 people were either cured or migrated. At least 1,813 new cases and 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours till Wendesday. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat was second with 3,774 confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the government is expected to announce a stimulus package for the industry hit by a lockdown of more than a month when economic activity has ground to a halt is expected to be announced soon. The package has been in the works for a while and top government officials have indicated that rather than one big package, the government is rolling out packages specifically targeted at important constituencies.
Acuite Ratings estimates that the government should opt for a stimulus package of Rs 11.2 lakh crore ($150 billion), the economic loss that is already set to be recorded for the current lockdown period and that will tantamount to 4.8 per cent of FY20 GDP.
State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1332
|287
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|38
|29
|1
|Bihar
|392
|65
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|Delhi
|3439
|1092
|56
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4082
|527
|197
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|581
|192
|8
|Jharkhand
|107
|19
|3
|Karnataka
|535
|216
|21
|Kerala
|495
|369
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2561
|461
|129
|Maharashtra
|9915
|1593
|432
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|125
|39
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|Rajasthan
|2438
|768
|51
|Tamil Nadu
|2162
|1210
|27
|Telengana
|1012
|367
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|55
|36
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2134
|510
|39
|West Bengal
|758
|124
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|33050*
|8325
|1074
ALSO READ | Global coronavirus cases surge to 3.2 million, death toll at 2,28,190
ALSO READ | Coronavirus drug trial shows 'quite good news': Top US doctor