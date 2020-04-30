Global coronavirus cases surge to 3.2 million, death toll at 2,28,190

Image Source : AP COVID-19 worldwide cases have crossed 32,19,240-mark including 2,28,190 deaths.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 32,19,240-mark including 2,28,190 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the world has witnessed over 1,056 news cases and 164 new deaths. COVID-19 confirmed cases in United States have crossed 10,64,194-marl including 61,656 deaths making the country the worst-hit country globally with coronavirus.

Next to United States is Spain with 2,36,899 cases including 24,275 deaths becoming the second most affected nation that has been hit by coronavirus. Italy coronavirus confirmed cases have also crossed 2,00,000 mark taking overall cases figure to 20,3591 with more deaths than Spain reported i.e 27,682. Meanwhile, France at present has 1,66,420 confirmed coronavirus cases including 24,087 deaths.

President Donald Trump Wednesday termed the World Health Organization "literally a pipe organ for China" and said the United States will soon come out with its recommendations on the global body, followed by one on Beijing. "They misled us," he said of the WHO on the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will have a recommendation pretty soon but we are not happy with the World Health Organization," Trump told reporters at his Oval Office of the White House. Trump has launched an investigation into the WHO's role in the spread of coronavirus and have accused it of siding with China during the pandemic. Pending an investigation, the President has stopped US aid to the WHO.

