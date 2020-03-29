Seven villages declared red zones to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Pulwama

Image Source : PHOTO BY MANZOOR MIR Health workers on a round of a village in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month (file photo)

Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Act, authorities in Pulwama on Sunday ordered that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and that people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, Khaigam, Sangerwani, Abhama villages of tehsil Rajpora and Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena and Parigam of tehsil Pulwama fall in red zone category while the adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared buffer zones, for the of safety and well-being of the general public.

The order specifies that a person hailing from the district, who had attended a religious congregation, tested positive for COVID-19. The person moved around in these villages, including in his native Khaigam village.

The order further reads that there would be no vehicular movement on the Pulwama-Chakoora, Newa-Parigam and Pulwama-Keller Roads. "The area has become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. It is necessary to break the further transmission of the disease in the area," says the order.

"It becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones and other villages of tehsil Pulwama and tehsil Rajpora as a buffer zone," it adds.

