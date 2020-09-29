Image Source : PTI Serum Institute of India to produce additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said it would produce upto an additional 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India in 2021. Other than for India, the COVID-19 vaccines will also be produced for low and middle-income countries, the Serum Institute of India said. Further, the SII said the development takes forward the collaboration between SII, Gavi, Vaccine Alliance and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Earlier in August, the SII had announced upto 100 million doses that would be delivered by the collaboration.

"The expansion follows August’s announcement of up to 100 million doses to be delivered by the collaboration, bringing the total now to be delivered by the partnership to up to 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines," the Serum Institute of India (SII) said today.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing US biotech firm Codagenix Inc's potential coronavirus vaccine.

The initial phase human trials of the vaccine are expected to begin by the end of 2020 in UK.

SII will develop new coronavirus potential vaccine Codagenix CDX 005 that will be administered to volunteers intranasally instead of an injection.

