SDPI, PFI extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence, observes Kerala High Court.

In an order dismissing the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker S Sanjith, Kerala High Court observed that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence.

The order was issued on May 5 (Thursday) and uploaded now by the Kerala High Court. A single Bench of Justice K Haripal noted that "no doubt, SDPI and PFI are extremist organisations indulging in serious acts of violence.

All the same, those are not banned organisations. The Investigating Officer has denied the involvement of state-level or national-level leaders in the crime, given the fact that police have taken care to file a final report within 90 days adds to their credibility and proves bona fides.

Merely for the reason that some of the culprits remain at large, CBI cannot be asked to conduct an investigation. Here investigating agency does not appear to have a special interest in the case or interested in shielding the culprits.

In other words, partisan attitude could not be inferred.

When Kerala HC dismissed Sanjith's wife plea?

"On May 5th, Kerala High Court dismissed the plea of Arshika S, the wife of Sanjith seeking a CBI probe into his murder.

Arshika filed a petition alleging that banned organizations were involved in the murder.

S Sanjith, an RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the SDPI, the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. According to the police, the deceased was waylaid and attacked when he was travelling with his wife on his motorbike.

(With ANI inputs)

