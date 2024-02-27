Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India reveals 4 astronauts for Gaganyaan: Who are they? Know everything about them

India reveals 4 astronauts for Gaganyaan: Who are they? Know everything about them

Women are an important part of space missions like Chandrayaan and Ganganyaan and these are not possible without them, PM said.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 13:24 IST
PM Modi with astronauts
Image Source : ANI PM Modi with astronauts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed names of Gaganyaan astronauts at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India in the 21st century is emerging as a dynamic global player, showcasing significant developmental strides across sectors

Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla will be part of the Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi announced. 

PM Modi said, "I was very happy to know that most of the equipment used in Gaganyaan is Made in India. What a great coincidence it is that when India is taking off to become the top 3 economy of the world, at the same time India's Gaganyaan is also going to take our space sector to a new height..."

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement