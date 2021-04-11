Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed till April 30, pre-scheduled exams to continue

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of schools from classes 1 to 12 until April 30. Moreover, the coaching centres will also remain closed during the period. However, the pre-scheduled examinations will take place. Teachers and school staff would be called to school as per the requirement.

"All government and private schools will remain closed till April 30 while pre-scheduled examinations can be held," the statement said.

Earlier, it was announced that students of classes 1 to 8 studying in the government schools would be promoted to the next class without appearing for the exams this year.

