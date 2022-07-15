School teacher's farewell leaves people on internet emotional | Check video

Friday, July 15, 2022
     
Shivendra Singh, a primary school teacher in Raigarh Primary School in Chandauli, was recently transferred to another school.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Chandauli Updated on: July 15, 2022 16:13 IST
School students cry after teacher's transfer in Uttar
Image Source : TWITTER@SUNIL_DEODHAR School students cry after teacher's transfer in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Highlights

  • In video, school children are seen crying and refusing to let go a teacher after his transfer
  • Shivendra Singh is a primary school teacher in Raigarh Primary School in Chandauli
  • Singh was posted as an assistant teacher at the school in 2018.

A video has gone viral online on social media where school children are seen crying and refusing to let go a teacher who has been transferred. The rare sight was witnessed after Shivendra Singh, a primary school teacher in Raigarh Primary School in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, was recently transferred to another school.

In the video, children in school uniform can be seen crying their hearts out during the teacher's farewell. An emotional Singh is seen trying to console them. "I will visit you soon. Keep studying hard. You must do well," he is heard telling the children. Singh became immensely popular because of his unconventional ways of teaching and drawing his students' interest.

He was posted as an assistant teacher at the school in 2018. He used games and social media to raise awareness among the children, drawing more and more students to the school, which had always seen low attendance because of the difficult terrain.

(IANS Inputs)

