Delhi: Robbers barge into home, take woman, kids hostage - Shocking video

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV VIDEO GRAB The CCTV footage shows 3-4 men taking housemates hostage at gun and knife point.

Scary visuals have surfaced from Delhi's Uttam Nagar area where a group of men entered a house disguised as electricians and committed a robbery at gun-point.

The miscreants entered a flat posing as electricians taking 3 people including a child, a young man and a woman, hostage at gun and knife point. They conducted a robbery and escaped. The scary event has been caught on camera.

The CCTV footage shows how 3-4 men, posed as electricians, entered the house normally but suddenly took 3 people present in the living room hostage on gun and knife point. One of the miscreants can be seen tying the hands of one of the members.

Though the entire robbery was captured on CCTV, no arrest has been made so far in the case. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway in the case.

