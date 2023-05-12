Friday, May 12, 2023
     
Promotion of 68 Gujarat court judges stayed, including one who convicted Rahul Gandhi

The petition was filed concerning promotions of district judges in Gujarat despite the top court being seized of pleas challenging the concerned merit lists.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 12, 2023 12:47 IST
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Supreme Court has stayed the promotion of 68 judges in Gujarat District Courts, including the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case.

The matter will be listed for a final hearing on 8th august. The final hearing will be done by CJI.

The trial court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail under IPC sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in Modi surname case, leading to his disqualification as an MP.

