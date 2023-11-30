SC sets aside Kerala HC order upholding re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as V-C of Kannur University

Follow us on Image Source : X Gopinath Ravindran

In a huge setback to the Kerala state government and a major win for governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Supreme Court quashed the re-appointment of Kannur Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran. Supreme Court observed that the reappointment is invalid as it's against the UGC rules.

Ravindran was re-appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years in 2021. Official sources said the reappointment of Ravindran at the top of the university will be with effect from November 24.

The reappointment of Ravindran came amid protest by Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) against its decision to shortlist the wife of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh for a teaching post. Ragesh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sources said the Governor has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor on the allegations over Ragesh's wife's inclusion in the shortlisted candidates. SUCC also protested against the reappointment of Ravindran, claiming that as per norms of the University, a person more than 60 years of age shall not be appointed as Vice Chancellor.

