Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
SBI submits electoral bonds details with serial numbers to Election Commission

State Bank of India (SBI) has submitted all details of electoral bonds with serial numbers to the Election Commission of India (ECI), on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 15:56 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

SBI Chairman filed a compliance affidavit in Supreme Court saying that all details of Electoral Bonds, including the alphanumeric numbers, have been disclosed to the Election Commission.

On March 21, 2024, the SBI provided/disclosed all details of the Electoral Bonds which are in its possession and custody to the Election Commission of India, the affidavit of SBI states.

More to follow...

