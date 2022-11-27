AAP leader Satyendar Jain's new video from Tihar jail surfaces; shows housekeeping services in his cell

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The video was shared by the BJP on Twitter

Satyendar Jain jail video: Amid the recent furore over Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar jail, a new video emerged on Sunday wherein housekeeping personnel can be seen cleaning and arranging the AAP leader's cell.

In the latest CCTV footage, the housekeeping person can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. The video was also shared by the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, claiming around 8-10 people were providing housekeeping and VVIP services to Jain.

"After Tihar’s AAP Ka Darbar now Room service in Tihar! 8-10 people providing housekeeping & VVIP services to Satyendra Jain who also enjoyed maalish by child rapist, TV, mineral water, fruits, dry fruits, Nawabi meal, personal visit by jail superintendent! What is going on? (sic)," tweeted.

Earlier, the BJP had released a few videos of Jain getting a body massage and having a proper and lavish meal in the Tihar jail cell.

Meanwhile, in another video, which surfaced on Saturday, Jain was seen having a conversation with 3-4 people including jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension. In the video, the AAP leader was seen resting on his bed while suspended superintendent Kumar was sitting on a chair and having a conversation.

According to reports, Kumar was suspended for providing alleged special treatment to the jailed AAP minister.

Jain is in judicial custody in money laundering case

It should be noted here that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Jain and two others on May 30 in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The AAP minister has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

