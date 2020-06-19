Satyendar Jain's health deteriorates; completely on oxygen support; to undergo plasma therapy at Max Saket

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain/FILE

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's health has deteriorated further. He is infected with the coronavirus. Jain has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is being shifted to an ICU. According to doctors, Jain is now kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level has dipped.

Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital early Tuesday after running high fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen level. The 55-year-old leader's test result came positive on Wednesday evening after a second test. Jain was brought to the hospital and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday morning, for which he tested negative. But he still ran fever and showed symptoms, so another test was done after 24 hours of the first.

He will now be shifted Max Hospital in Saket and administered plasma therapy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also wished for Jain's speedy recovery.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2020

On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took over the charge of health, PWD, power and other departments held by Jain. Jain will remain the cabinet minister without any portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government until he recovers.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage