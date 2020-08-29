Satnam Khatra, Punjab's popular bodybuilder, celebrity fitness trainer, dies at 31

Image Source : SATNAM KHATRA INSTRAGRAM Punjab famous bodybuilder Satnam Khatra dies at 31.

Satnam Khatra, a Jalandhar based celebrity fitness coach, bodybuilder, and model died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. The model was just 31 years old. As per reports, Khatra was practicing physical fitness for the past 8 years, also addicted to drugs.

Satnam Khatra's coach Rohit Khera announced on social media that the fitness trainer was no more. Satnam Khatra has a huge following on Instagram with over 383K followers.

Jalandhar's famous bodybuilder had started giving offline training classes amid the pandemic and was also going to launch his own fitness brand, as reported by The Tribune.

