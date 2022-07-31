Sanjay Raut money laundering case: ED raids Shiv Sena leader's Mumbai residence

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case

Highlights Sanjay Raut has been summoned several times in the case by the ED

He had appeared for questioning before the agency on July 1

Raut was again summoned in the case on July 27, however, he failed to appear

Sanjay Raut money laundering case: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday reached the residence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The development comes in connection with the Patra Chawl land money laundering case, in which Raut was recently summoned by the agency on July 27.

Raut, however, had skipped the call for Wednesday for questioning in the case.

According to the details, the ED officials reached Raut's residence at 7 am today and were conducting searches. The officials were also questioning Raut in connection with the money laundering case.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed ED officials at Raut's residence Sunday morning.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP's lawyers met ED officials in Mumbai with his written response to the summons and sought time for him after the first week of August.

Sources said Raut expressed his inability to appear before the agency at its Mumbai zonal office as he was attending the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

The ED gave him relief for only a week and he was asked to depose before the federal probe agency on July 27.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

