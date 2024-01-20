Lok Sabha Election 2024 belongs to Narendra Modi: Sadhvi Ritambhara's big claim in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Sadhvi Ritambhara, the firebrand Ramjanmbhoomi leader who appreared in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, has said that Lok Sabha elections 2024 belongs to Narendra Modi and there is no doubt about it. The elections are due to be held in April-May this year.

Facing India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Sadhvi Ritambhara was asked, "Will Modi win the next elections and become Prime Minister for the third time?"

She replied saying, "Definitely. There is no doubt about that. Modi Ji is the nation's guarantee. 2024 election belongs to him."

When Rajat Sharma further asked, "Does she think Modi ji will enforce what was promised in the manifesto? Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code is next in line?"

Sadhvi Ritambhara said, "Definitely. We hope this will happen. Let the Uniform Civil Code be enforced. If you can't do it now, when we will make him the Prime Minister again in 2024, he should complete the unfinished work."

Further speaking about UCC and population control law, the Sadhvi said that bringing UCC is important for maintaining the demography of the country otherwise every Hindu should be given the right to have four offsprings.

Asked whether she had earlier given a call for every Hindu to have four offsprings, Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "Yes, I did. If you don't enforce Uniform Civil Code and demographic imbalance takes place, what will happen? We Indians do not marry early, and do not give birth to kids for the first eight years of marriage. Who will carry forward our tradition (parampara)? My earlier remark was reported partially. I had demanded population control law, and if they don't bring such a law, then allow Hindus to have four offsprings".

