Sachin Pilot to commence 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Ajmer today against corruption | DETAILS

Sachin Pilot 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will begin a 125 km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' today (May 11). The yatra will commence on Thursday from RPSC headquarters in Ajmer which will reach Jaipur later.

Pilot on Tuesday (May 9) announced a Jan Sangharsh Pad yatra to highlight corruption and paper leaks which are affecting the youth in the state. He officially declared the pad yatra schedule while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

Sachin Pilot will also address a Jan Sabha which will begin around 12:00 pm near Ashok Udhyan in Ajmer.

This development comes after the 45-year-old had held a day-long protest fast in Jaipur on April 10 to mount pressure on Ashok Gehlot government to act against the alleged corruption allegations against predecessor Vashundhra Raje's government. He has been repeatedly challenging the party and some action could be taken to send him a serious message, said some sources in Congress.

Pilot attack on CM Ashok Gehlot:

On Tuesday (May 9), Rajasthan's former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that his leader was Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has decided to call a meeting of the state leaders in the national capital, sources said.

According to the sources, the date of the meeting will be finalised soon. The source said that Randhawa is waiting for the party's top leadership to return from Karnataka to discuss the Rajasthan crisis. The source also said that Randhawa has asked the senior leadership of Rajasthan and all the general secretaries and secretaries to attend the Delhi meeting. The decision to hold the meeting in Delhi comes on a day when Pilot launched a tirade against Gehlot in Jaipur and also when former party chief Rahul Gandhi is in the state to participate in a training programme with the party workers.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Pilot said, "This fact has become clear from the speech of the Chief Minister, which he delivered the day before yesterday in Dholpur." Pilot raised questions on Gehlot's statement "that praised BJP leaders, but tarnished the image of the party's own MPs and MLAs".

On Sunday, Gehlot said that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and two BJP leaders, namely Kailash Meghwal and Shobharani Kushwaha, helped him in saving his government. Speaking on Gehlot's statement, Pilot said, "Gehlot should explain why there are two faces to his statement. If he says that BJP was trying to topple the government and on the other side, he says that Raje was trying to save his government, then what does he want to say."

Pilot is continuously raising the issue of no action being taken against the corruption during BJP rule.

