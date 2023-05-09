Sachin Pilot's all-out attack on Ashok Gehlot: 'Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi is CM's leader'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Pilot vs Gehlot: In an all-out attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the CM insulted ex-party president Sonia Gandhi. He further alleged that CM's inaction against corruption shows that CM's leader is Vasundhara Raje but not Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that CM praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is 'absolutely wrong.' "For the first time, I am seeing someone criticise MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot," Pilot said.

"After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia. I have now understood why the CM (Ashok Gehlot) has not acted against corruption," Sachin Pilot added

Announcing his crusade against corruption, Sachin Pilot said, "I will hold a five-day-long 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur starting May 11. This yatra is against corruption. I will take any decision after this yatra."

Latest India News