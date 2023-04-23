Follow us on Image Source : PTI It's been two weeks, no action taken so far: Sachin Pilot's agitation continues against his own government

Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that his agitation against Ashok Gehlot's government will continue. Pilot will not back down from the stand he took against his government for action against the corruption in the previous BJP government. Former Deputy CM said that it's been two weeks since he observed a one-day fast on April 11, however, no action has been taken in such cases.

"No action has been taken so far"

"Speaking truth, raising voice against corruption and injustice, is among the values of the Congress party. Following these values, I observed one-day fast on April 11. Today, it's been two weeks, no action has been taken so far," said Sachin Pilot.

After offering his prayers at Jhadkhad Temple (Shiv Temple), Pilot spoke to the media and said "So, again I am politely requesting the government to fulfil the promises we had made to the people," Pilot told reporters here, adding that now even demanding action against corruption is being termed ‘anti-party’ activity.

ACB took action

He welcomed the action taken by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS, RAS and other officers. "The Chief Minister himself had said that ACB is active and has raided several corrupt officers, which we all welcome. But, when he had come into power after being in opposition for five years, we never said that we would arrest a patwari or officer. We had said we will take action in the corruption cases that happened in Vasundhara Ji's tenure," Pilot said.

After the Pilot's one-day fast, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that ACB has arrested several corrupt IAS, IPS officers, which has nowhere happened in the country. People voted for people because corruption was a big issue before Congress came to power, he said, adding that since there is very little time left in the assembly elections, action should be taken.

"If we all raise corruption done by the BJP or if I raise the corruption issues of the previous Vasundhara Raje government and demand action on them then I believe that it is in the benefit of the party," Pilot said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Don't be distracted by politics: Ashok Gehlot to Cong workers amid blow from Sachin Pilot

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi finds place in Congress’ star campaigners’ list; Sachin Pilot's name missing

Latest India News