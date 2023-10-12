Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to Z-category: Here's why

The Ministry of Home Affairs increased security based on the Intelligence Bureau (IB) threat report. Earlier, Jaishankar was accorded with Z-category security.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: October 12, 2023 17:54 IST
S Jaishankar
Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security cover has been heightened.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security cover has been upgraded to Z-category on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs increased security based on the Intelligence Bureau (IB) threat report. Earlier, Jaishankar was accorded with Z-category security. 

Meanwhile, the government has also heightened the security cover of Amit Jogi - a former MLA and the son of Chhattisgarh’s first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi. Amit Jogi is also the president of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-Jogi (JCC-J) party. 

Security categories in India:

  • Special Protection Group is an elite force whose details are classified and only provided to the Prime Minister of India.
  • Z+ category is a security detail of 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG commandos and police personnel.
  • Z category is a security detail of 22 personnel, including 4-6 NSG commandos and police personnel.
  • Y+ category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel.
  • Y category is a security detail of 8 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel.
  • X category is a security detail of 2 personnel, with no commandos but only armed police personnel.

