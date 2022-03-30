Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
  Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 31 to April 1
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on two-day visit to India amid Ukraine crisis

Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 15:58 IST
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 15:58 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE IMAGE)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to reporters during a news conference. 

 

Highlights

  • Lavrov will to travel to India after completing two-day visit to China
  • Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh
  • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will also visit India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China. "Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statement.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday. Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31. German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.

