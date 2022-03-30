Mamata says 'Modi govt stoked Russia-Ukraine war'; 'Unimaginable', Suvendu Adhikari slams Bengal CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari Bengal News: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee often targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over various issues, however, the Trinamool Congress chief appears to have taken her tussle with the Modi government to a new level accusing it of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has tweeted a video purportedly showing Mamata addressing a public gathering. "Shouldn't you have pondered before stoking a war (between Russia and Ukraine)...that when our boys (students) return (from Ukraine) where will they eat...where will they go, ho would they continue their studies? Making hollow promises..." Mamata is heard saying in the undated video.

Describing Mamata's charge as 'unimaginable', Adhikari urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take note of Mamata's statement. Adhikari said Mamata's statement could have an adverse impact on India's foreign policy.

"Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar & @IndianDiplomacy kindly make a note & please try to salvage the situation and contain the damage. I feel ashamed that our CM's blunder might cause massive embarrassment to you on the international stage," the Nandigram MLAs said in his tweet.

"Unimaginable !!! Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial exceeded her limit yesterday & accused the Centre of stoking war between Russia and Ukraine. Isn't she aware that these words could be used against India diplomatically? Our Foreign Policy & International Relations might get impacted," Adhikari went on to add.

Mamata had assured unconditional support to Centre over Ukraine crisis

It worth noting that Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February assuring unconditional support to the Centre over Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and (wish to know) whether you would like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," Mamata had stated in her letter.

Latest India News