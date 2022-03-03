Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine | Check Pics

Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine | Check Pics

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Varanasi Updated on: March 03, 2022 18:21 IST
PM Modi, kashi, varanasi, Uttar pradesh elections, up polls 2022, Russia-Ukraine news, Russia war, U
Image Source : INDIA TV

PM Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine. 

Highlights

  • PM Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine
  • The students shared their experiences with Modi
  • The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha

Latest on Russia-Ukraine News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine and hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said. The students shared their experiences with Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.

India Tv - PM Modi, kashi, varanasi, Uttar pradesh elections, up polls 2022, Russia-Ukraine news, Russia war, U

Image Source : INDIA TV

The students hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha. The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

India Tv - PM Modi, kashi, varanasi, Uttar pradesh elections, up polls 2022, Russia-Ukraine news, Russia war, U

Image Source : INDIA TV

The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha. 

The government has already sent four Union ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine as India's "special envoys" to coordinate the evacuation efforts.

India Tv - PM Modi, kashi, varanasi, Uttar pradesh elections, up polls 2022, Russia-Ukraine news, Russia war, U

Image Source : INDIA TV

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

Also Read | PM Modi to participate in Quad leaders' virtual meeting today, Indo-Pacific developments on agenda

Also Read | PM Modi speaks to President Putin, discusses safe evacuation of Indians from conflict areas

 

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News