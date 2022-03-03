Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi interacts with students who returned from Ukraine | Check Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine.

Latest on Russia-Ukraine News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine and hail from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said. The students shared their experiences with Modi, who is on a tour to the state as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls.

The Prime Minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha. The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

The government has already sent four Union ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine as India's "special envoys" to coordinate the evacuation efforts.

